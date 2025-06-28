Abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Abrdn PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.75. Abrdn shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.
Abrdn Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
About Abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
