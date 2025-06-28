Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 25830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAABY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Saab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Saab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Saab had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 12.81%.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

