T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.89 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 18369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.73.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

