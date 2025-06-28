Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.4%

GE stock opened at $254.50 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $260.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.77.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

