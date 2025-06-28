Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Sells 357 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.34. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.