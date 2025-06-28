First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $211.39 and last traded at $210.20, with a volume of 9492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.51.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.66.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.