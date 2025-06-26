Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

