Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $41,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

