Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

