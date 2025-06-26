Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $849.92 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Dividend Announcement

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

