Bank of Stockton Sells 80 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,187,230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $171,578,000 after purchasing an additional 87,484 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1,138.2% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 318,877 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,135,000 after purchasing an additional 293,124 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 23.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 176.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $388,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,229 shares of company stock worth $4,371,399. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.