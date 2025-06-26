Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 16,243 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Motiv8 Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.8% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.46.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

