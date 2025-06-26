Motiv8 Investments LLC Takes Position in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,691.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 8,728.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. UBS Group raised Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CIM opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.67%.

Chimera Investment Profile

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.