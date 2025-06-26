Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 1,083 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,956,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,717,000.

RSP opened at $178.88 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.25. The company has a market cap of $70.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

