Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.63.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

