Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,105,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after acquiring an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.2%

BLDR opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.11.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 283,517 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 505,000 shares of company stock worth $56,032,120 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

