Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) CFO Daron Evans Purchases 5,000 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) CFO Daron Evans bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 268,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,045. This represents a 1.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daron Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Daron Evans purchased 10,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00.

NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rezolute during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

RZLT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Rezolute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

