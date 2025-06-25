The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $345.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.90. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

