Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 671 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2025

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 223,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4%

IMCG opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.