Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 671 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 223,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 613,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4%

IMCG opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.