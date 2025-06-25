Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ryanair by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryanair Trading Up 3.9%
Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryanair
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.