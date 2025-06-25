Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Ryanair by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

