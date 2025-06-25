iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,671,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after purchasing an additional 381,261 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $283.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

