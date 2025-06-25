Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,068,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,404,000 after acquiring an additional 128,662 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after purchasing an additional 538,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,111,000 after purchasing an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.69 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

