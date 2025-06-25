Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – June 22nd

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core businesses involve digital assets—such as crypto mining firms, blockchain technology providers, or digital-asset trading platforms. By buying these equities, investors gain regulated stock-market exposure to the potential upside (and volatility) of the cryptocurrency industry without directly holding tokens. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,155,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,666,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Galaxy Digital stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,231,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,244. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of BTDR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,396,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,086,979. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.32.

