Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,861,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TransMedics Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after buying an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TransMedics Group by 1,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 371,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 220,804 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.