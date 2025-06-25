CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,302.50. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total value of $985,218.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,291 shares in the company, valued at $22,846,068.63. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,060 shares of company stock valued at $87,750,868. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $485.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $494.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.