Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 4,680 Shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GROZ)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Zacks Focus Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GROZ – Free Report) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners owned approximately 1.61% of Zacks Focus Growth ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zacks Focus Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zacks Focus Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zacks Focus Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter.

Zacks Focus Growth ETF Stock Performance

Zacks Focus Growth ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. Zacks Focus Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 million and a PE ratio of 34.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

Zacks Focus Growth ETF Company Profile

The Zacks Focus Growth ETF (GROZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide long-term capital appreciation and minimize loss, through a portfolio of US large-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a proprietary AI tool combined with Zacks research.

