Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 20,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $96.92 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.11 and a 1 year high of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.