Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,331,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 115,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.68.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

