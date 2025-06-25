Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.77. The firm has a market cap of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.