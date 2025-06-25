Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and traded as low as $5.46. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 2,359 shares trading hands.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market cap of $113.45 million, a PE ratio of 275.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.77%.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

