Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $45,211,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of -131.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

