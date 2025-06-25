Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $327,000 Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1,165.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 304,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 280,522 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 12,234.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 681,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,130,000 after buying an additional 170,045 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 1,950 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $35,256.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,200. This represents a 5.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Price Performance

Lovesac stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.56 million, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.30.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Lovesac’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Lovesac Profile

(Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

See Also

