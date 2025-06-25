Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Labcorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.26, for a total value of $200,833.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,602.04. The trade was a 28.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy B. Summy sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total transaction of $175,605.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,314.34. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,820. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Stock Performance

Shares of Labcorp stock opened at $262.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.61. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.96 and a one year high of $264.03.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Labcorp from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.