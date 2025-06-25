Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,858,428,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,043 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,018 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,126,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.76.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.09. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.14, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

