First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,932,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,859,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,520,000 after buying an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,777,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after buying an additional 302,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,054,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

