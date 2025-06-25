Balboa Wealth Partners Purchases 244 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in ExlService were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ExlService by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EXLS opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ExlService

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.