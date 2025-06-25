Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $338,000 Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNTK. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of XNTK opened at $233.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.69. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $159.43 and a 52 week high of $233.80.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

