Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.52. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 449,177 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Sphere 3D Stock Up 3.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.34.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sphere 3D Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sphere 3D by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,204,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

