International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $464.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.29. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $491.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.22.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

