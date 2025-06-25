Live Oak Investment Partners Increases Stake in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV)

Live Oak Investment Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in Enovis were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Enovis by 394.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Enovis by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Enovis Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. Enovis Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.