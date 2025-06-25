Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 990 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 153,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,096 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.06. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

