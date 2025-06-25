Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,496.7% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 443.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

