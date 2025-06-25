Steph & Co. Has $773,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steph & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 66.53%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $275,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,190,168.70. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $330,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,908.56. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

