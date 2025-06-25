Alpine Bank Wealth Management Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after acquiring an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.10 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

