Live Oak Investment Partners Has $813,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Live Oak Investment Partners decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

FCOM stock opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

