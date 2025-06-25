Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 833,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 211,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $44.32.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.