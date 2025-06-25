Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 833,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 211,034 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period.
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $44.32.
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile
The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.
