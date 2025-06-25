Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 4,886 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

JAAA opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

