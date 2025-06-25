Live Oak Investment Partners Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Live Oak Investment Partners grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,577,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,682,000 after buying an additional 889,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 331.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 252,380 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,271,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after buying an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

