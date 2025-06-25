Berkshire Money Management Inc. Has $305,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.0%

NFLX opened at $1,279.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,282.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,163.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,016.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $209,802,025. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.73.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

