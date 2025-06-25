Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 9,860 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 157.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

